Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 101.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.58. 20,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,608. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BUD. Societe Generale cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.