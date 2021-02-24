Analyzing GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) & Shengtai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SGTI)

Shengtai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SGTI) and GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Shengtai Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoVax Labs has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shengtai Pharmaceutical and GeoVax Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shengtai Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A GeoVax Labs -120.26% -320.30% -63.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shengtai Pharmaceutical and GeoVax Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shengtai Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A GeoVax Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

GeoVax Labs has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.79%. Given GeoVax Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GeoVax Labs is more favorable than Shengtai Pharmaceutical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shengtai Pharmaceutical and GeoVax Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shengtai Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GeoVax Labs $1.18 million 18.89 -$2.37 million N/A N/A

Shengtai Pharmaceutical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GeoVax Labs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of GeoVax Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of Shengtai Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GeoVax Labs beats Shengtai Pharmaceutical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shengtai Pharmaceutical

Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of glucose and starch products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides pharmaceutical and medical grade products, including dextrose monohydrate, dextrose anhydrous, dextrin, and pharmaceutical grade cornstarch; and rough glucose, dextrose monohydrate oral, and food and beverage grade cornstarch for the food and beverage, and processing industries. It also offers other products comprising fibers, corn embryo, protein powder, mother liquid, and abamectin ointment. The company markets its products directly to healthcare institutions, medical supply companies, pharmaceutical companies, medical supply exporters, and food and beverage companies. Shengtai Pharmaceutical, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Weifang, China.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers. The company has collaboration and partnership agreements with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health; the HIV Vaccines Trial Network; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; U.S. Department of Defense; U.S. Army Research Institute of Infectious Disease; U.S. Naval Research Laboratory; Emory University; University of Pittsburgh; Georgia State University Research Foundation; University of Texas Medical Branch; the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland; the Scripps Research Institute; the Burnet Institute; American Gene Technologies International, Inc.; Viamune, Inc.; Vaxeal Holding SA; Virometix AG; Geneva Foundation; Enesi Pharma; UCSF; BravoVax; and Leidos, Inc. GeoVax Labs, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Smyrna, Georgia.

