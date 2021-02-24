Analysts Set Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Price Target at $187.86

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR opened at $192.81 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $214.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,820,094. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $1,582,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.