Analysts Set Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) PT at $6.50

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

TWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Barclays cut Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.64%.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $104,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

