Analysts Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target at $34.20

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $31.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.