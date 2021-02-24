Analysts Set (F.MI) (BIT:F) PT at €11.93

Shares of (F.MI) (BIT:F) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.93 ($14.03).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of (F.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of (F.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

(F.MI) has a 52 week low of €5.86 ($6.89) and a 52 week high of €9.08 ($10.68).

About (F.MI)

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for (F.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (F.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.