Analysts Set Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Price Target at $43.33

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gabelli upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, G.Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $49.94.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,436,000 after purchasing an additional 121,242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after acquiring an additional 91,375 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 128,510 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

