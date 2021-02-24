Analysts Set Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Target Price at $79.37

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.37.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth $36,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $70.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.56. Cerner has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

