Analysts Set Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Target Price at $16.60

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of AMKR stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 49,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.63. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $26.07.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 46,875 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $703,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $236,531.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,457 shares of company stock valued at $5,644,705 over the last 90 days. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 21.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

