Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Constellation Software (CSU)

2/17/2021 – Constellation Software had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC to C$1,760.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$1,850.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$1,700.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$2,000.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CSU traded up C$0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1,705.46. 28,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,511. The company has a market cap of C$36.14 billion and a PE ratio of 82.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,627.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1,567.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Constellation Software Inc. has a one year low of C$1,076.34 and a one year high of C$1,789.63.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

