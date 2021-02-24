Analysts Offer Predictions for Wingstop Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.73.

WING stock opened at $127.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.31, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.92. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Wingstop by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 27,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.