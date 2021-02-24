Analysts Offer Predictions for Capital Southwest Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Capital Southwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan expects that the asset manager will earn $1.86 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSWC. TheStreet upgraded Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

CSWC stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director David R. Brooks acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 104.46%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

