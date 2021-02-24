Analysts Offer Predictions for Camden Property Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Camden Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.93.

CPT opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $50,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.25%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

