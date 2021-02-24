Analysts Expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will report $4.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.57 billion and the highest is $4.68 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $19.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $19.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $21.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,645 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CDW by 561.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 922,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after buying an additional 783,189 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in CDW by 2,456.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 761,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,009,000 after buying an additional 731,608 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 3,644.8% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 703,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,110,000 after acquiring an additional 684,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after acquiring an additional 665,708 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $157.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $162.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

