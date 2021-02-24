Analysts Expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to Post $0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ABB’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. ABB posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABB will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lowered shares of ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,418,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 22,705 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $29.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,436. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

