Amoveo Price Reaches $77.88 on Top Exchanges (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for about $77.88 or 0.00154806 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Amoveo has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $163.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amoveo alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

VEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amoveo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amoveo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.