Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Down 10.4%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)’s stock price was down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 2,987,249 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 1,351,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMRX shares. Barclays upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

