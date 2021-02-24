AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 532.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $106.47 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $112.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.02.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

