American Well (NYSE:AMWL) PT Raised to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.94% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Well’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMWL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

NYSE AMWL opened at $26.02 on Monday. American Well has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47.

In related news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $1,321,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,950,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $239,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock valued at $56,451,353.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

