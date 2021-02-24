American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Shares Gap Down to $6.55

Shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $5.96. American Resources shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 13,954 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AREC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of American Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Resources in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of American Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get American Resources alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $180.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.