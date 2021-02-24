Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Decreased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $901,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 495.3% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 43,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 35,936 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,292,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,928,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE MO opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $45.69.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

