Altitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALTU) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $12.01. 2,630,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 1,157,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

Altitude Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Altitude Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

