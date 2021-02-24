Altair Engineering (ALTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Altair Engineering to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $68.58. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.95 and a beta of 1.53.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.
