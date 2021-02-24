Altair Engineering (ALTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Altair Engineering to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $68.58. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 3,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $229,468.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,468.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $515,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 336,009 shares of company stock worth $19,966,923 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

