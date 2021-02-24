alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €16.80 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €16.80 ($19.76) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AOX. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.78 ($18.57).

Shares of AOX stock traded up €0.26 ($0.31) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €14.01 ($16.48). The company had a trading volume of 361,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.18. alstria office REIT has a one year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a one year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 4.54.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

