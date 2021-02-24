alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €15.78 ($18.57).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($19.76) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of AOX stock opened at €14.01 ($16.48) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.54. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.18.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.