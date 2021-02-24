Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 30,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 9,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Alsea from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered Alsea from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheese Cake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El PortÃ³n, Archies, P.F, Chang's, Foster's Hollywood, CaÃ±as and Tapas, Il Tempietto, La Vaca Argentina, VIPS, VIPS Smart, GINOS, Fridays, and Wagamama brands.

