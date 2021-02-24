Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,657,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,056.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,161. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,920.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,703.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

