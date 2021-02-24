Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 33.6% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $5.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,054.67. 30,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,161. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,920.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,703.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

