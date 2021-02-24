Alpha Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AHAC) Shares Down 9.1%

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) dropped 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 2,063,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 340% from the average daily volume of 468,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,523,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

