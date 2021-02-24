AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 44,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CQQQ traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.71. 8,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,871. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.84.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

