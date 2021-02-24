AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Takes $39,000 Position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXX. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $929,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 434.1% in the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 191,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 604.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter.

VXX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,045,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,170,047. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $78.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89.

