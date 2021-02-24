Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 523,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $26,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Alliant Energy by 956.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,510 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,922,000. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,464,000 after purchasing an additional 323,782 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,178,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,847,000 after purchasing an additional 280,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Alliant Energy by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 344,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 276,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $59.80.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

