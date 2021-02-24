Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 22,622 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $124,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.76 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $230.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

