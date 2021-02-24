Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,090,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 127,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.96% of The Middleby worth $140,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 275.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 74.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after buying an additional 388,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,555,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,335,000 after buying an additional 31,083 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 2.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby stock opened at $137.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.02. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $149.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.77.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CL King lowered The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.