Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $137.48 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 685,198 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.44% of Aflac worth $137,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

AFL opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $303,749.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,702.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,974 shares of company stock worth $4,873,082. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.