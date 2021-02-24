Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 653,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $121,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $374,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 27,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.56.

Shares of EDU opened at $182.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.05 and its 200-day moving average is $165.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.03 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $199.74.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

