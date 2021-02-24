Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.22 EPS

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $2.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.09) EPS.

NYSE Y traded up $25.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $651.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,432. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $602.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $575.49. Alleghany has a fifty-two week low of $426.87 and a fifty-two week high of $786.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.37 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on Y. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

