Alerus Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ ALRS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.21. 13 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,143. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

