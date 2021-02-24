Albemarle Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Albemarle in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

ALB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.26.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.75 and its 200 day moving average is $124.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,597,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,120,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85,787 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,125,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,506,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 349,448 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Albemarle by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,344,000 after acquiring an additional 421,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 653,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

