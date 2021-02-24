Alan Stewart Purchases 60 Shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) insider Alan Stewart purchased 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £137.40 ($179.51).

Alan Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) alerts:

On Friday, January 22nd, Alan Stewart acquired 57 shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 241 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £137.37 ($179.47).

TSCO stock opened at GBX 224.50 ($2.93) on Wednesday. Tesco PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 220.10 ($2.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 329.33 ($4.30). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89. The firm has a market cap of £21.99 billion and a PE ratio of 15.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 241.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 226.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 50.93 ($0.67) per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)’s previous dividend of $3.20. Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.64%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 281.57 ($3.68).

Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.