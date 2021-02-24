Alamo Group (ALG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Alamo Group to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $158.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $40,564.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares in the company, valued at $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

