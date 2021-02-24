Akzo Nobel to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akzo Nobel in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

AKZOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $37.39. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

