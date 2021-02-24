Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.80

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and traded as high as $3.58. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 253,314 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akari Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Akari Therapeutics, Plc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

