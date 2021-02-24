Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Receives €14.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €14.58 ($17.16).

AIXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Aixtron stock opened at €17.09 ($20.11) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.39. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a 12 month high of €18.30 ($21.52). The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

