Airgain, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Airgain in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Airgain’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. The company has a market cap of $229.45 million, a P/E ratio of -106.77 and a beta of 1.31. Airgain has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

