Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Raised to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $240.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.94% from the company’s current price.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.12.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $187.59 on Monday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

