Airbnb (ABNB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Airbnb to post earnings of ($9.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Airbnb stock opened at $187.59 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.12.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

