Air Lease Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

Air Lease has increased its dividend by 87.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Air Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Air Lease to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Shares of NYSE:AL traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 21,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,633. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

In other Air Lease news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

