Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) Given a €2.70 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) received a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 47.43% from the stock’s previous close.

AF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.00 ($1.18) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €3.06 ($3.60).

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) stock opened at €5.14 ($6.04) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €4.91 and a 200 day moving average of €4.17. Air France-KLM SA has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

