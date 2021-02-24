AGF Investments Inc. Sells 5,920 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 213,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 137,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 43,871 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

NASDAQ SFM opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.79.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.